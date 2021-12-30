 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Fauci warns about COVID spread at New Year’s Eve parties

As Americans gather to celebrate New Year's eve, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases could make celebrations foolhardy.

National News

December 30, 2021 - 9:29 AM

From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, arrive for a video call on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci said early studies suggest the omicron variant of COVID-19 causes less severe illness but again warned of its virulence, as it sparks an explosion of cases nationwide.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the famed pandemic doctor cited clinical data from South Africa, where the fast-spreading variant was first identified, and Britain, where it has quickly become the dominant strain of the deadly virus.

The studies say omicron infects far more people, even those who are vaccinated and boosted. But it appears to cause fewer hospitalizations, severe illness and deaths.

