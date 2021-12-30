Fauci warns about COVID spread at New Year’s Eve parties

Dr. Anthony Fauci said early studies suggest the omicron variant of COVID-19 causes less severe illness but again warned of its virulence, as it sparks an explosion of cases nationwide.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the famed pandemic doctor cited clinical data from South Africa, where the fast-spreading variant was first identified, and Britain, where it has quickly become the dominant strain of the deadly virus.

The studies say omicron infects far more people, even those who are vaccinated and boosted. But it appears to cause fewer hospitalizations, severe illness and deaths.