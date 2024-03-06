 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Fed’s Powell: Rate cuts likely this year

The Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate this year but will wait first for more evidence that inflation is falling back to the 2% target.

By

National News

March 6, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his belief Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate this year but said it first wants to see more evidence that inflation is falling sustainably back to the Fed’s 2% target.

Powell’s comments to a House committee largely echoed those he made at a news conference Jan. 31. Since then, government reports have shown that inflation picked up from December to January, and hiring accelerated. Those signs suggested that the economy remains hot and that the process of further slowing inflation will likely be uneven from month to month.

But Powell did not express concern about the inflation data. Instead, he noted that according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, inflation “has eased notably over the past year” even though it remains above the central bank’s target.

