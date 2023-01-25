Feds sue Google

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states have filed an antitrust suit against Google.

The suit seeks to shatter Google’s alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government.

The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.