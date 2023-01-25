 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
Feds sue Google

The suit seeks to shatter Google’s alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government. 

By

National News

January 25, 2023 - 4:53 PM

The exterior of the new Google Bay View campus is photographed on May 16, 2022, in Mountain View, Calif. The U.S. Justice Department and eight states sued Google, calling for the break up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states have filed an antitrust suit against Google. 

The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products. 

