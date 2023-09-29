 | Fri, Sep 29, 2023
Feeling the pinch: Many Americans report less savings

A Federal Reserve study revealed that the bottom 80% of the country in terms of wealth report less in savings than they did at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wealthiest 20% saw their savings rise by an average of 8%.

National News

September 29, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Americans outside the wealthiest 20% of the country have run out of extra savings and now have less cash on hand than they did when the pandemic began, according to the latest Federal Reserve study of household finances.

For the bottom 80% of households by income, bank deposits and other liquid assets were lower in June this year than they were in March 2020, after adjustment for inflation.

All income groups have seen their balances decline in real terms from a peak in 2021, according to the Fed survey. But among the wealthiest one-fifth of households, cash savings are still about 8% above their level when COVID-19 hit. By contrast, the poorest two-fifths of Americans have seen an 8% drop in that period. And the next 40% — a group that roughly corresponds with the U.S. middle class — saw their cash savings drop below pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter.

