 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
Few options as millions lose Medicaid

As of June 22, more than 1.5 million people in 25 states and the District of Columbia have been disenrolled from Medicaid through the unwinding of the pandemic continuous coverage provision.

June 28, 2023 - 3:38 PM

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass looks on at a news conference following a tour and roundtable discussion at an Asian American Drug Abuse Program facility on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — States are disenrolling residents from Medicaid at a breakneck pace, even though a large percentage of those losing coverage are still eligible for the program.

But the unique structure of the jointly run federal and state program means there’s little the Biden administration can do to prevent poor people from losing health care.

As of June 22, more than 1.5 million people in 25 states and the District of Columbia have been disenrolled from Medicaid through the unwinding of the pandemic continuous coverage provision, according to data from KFF, the group formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation. And as many as 17 million could lose coverage soon by the time the process concludes.

