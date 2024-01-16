Few surprises in Iowa caucus results

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some ways, Iowa’s Republican caucuses were practically over before they even started, with Donald Trump cultivating a deep network of support over three presidential runs.

Seven in 10 Iowans who caucused for Trump on Monday night said they have known all along that they would support the man who has remade the Republican Party through his “Make America Great Again” political movement. Trump was carried to victory by the majority of caucusgoers who say they back it, a sign of his growing influence in a state that denied him a victory eight years ago.

His chief challengers — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — tried to carve out their own coalitions. But none could match the demographic edges enjoyed by Trump in this year’s first presidential contest, according to the findings from AP VoteCast. Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after a disappointing finish in the caucuses.