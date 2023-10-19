 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Fewer Californians moving to Texas, but more go to Florida and Arizona

Ex-Californians aren't moving to Texas as often but instead are headed toward Arizona and Florida, according to state-to-state migration figures. More people left California than any other state.

October 19, 2023 - 1:58 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of former Californians who became Texans dropped slightly last year, but some of that slack was picked up by Arizona and Florida, which saw their tallies of ex-Californians grow, according to new state-to-state migration figures released Thursday.

The flow of Californians to Texas has marked the largest state-to-state movement in the U.S. for the past two years, but it decreased from more than 107,000 people in 2021 to more than 102,000 residents in 2022, as real estate in Texas’ largest cities has grown more expensive. 

In Florida, meanwhile, the number of former Californians went from more than 37,000 people in 2021 to more than 50,000 people in 2022, and in Arizona, it went from more than 69,000 people to 74,000 people during that same time period.

