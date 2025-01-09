Firefighters make progress slowing wildfires; 180K evacuate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters began to slow the spread of deadly and devastating fires in the Los Angeles area Thursday after the ferocious winds that drove the fast-moving flames diminished, but the largest blazes still burned out of control.

Crews were able to knock down a major threat that broke out Wednesday evening in the Hollywood Hills, close to the heart of the entertainment industry, and by morning had lifted an evacuation order for the area.

“While we are still facing significant threats, I am hopeful that the tide is turning,” LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Water dropped from aircraft helped fire crews quickly seize control of the fires in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City, LA Mayor Karen Bass said. Much of the widespread destruction around the city occurred after those aircraft were grounded due to high winds.

Major wind gusts still posed a danger Thursday, but the weather forecast could provide an opportunity for firefighters to make progress in reining in blazes that have killed at least five people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and caused thousands of people to frantically flee their homes.

Flare-ups overnight illuminated the Santa Monica Mountains above Pacific Palisades.

The toll from the fires is still being calculated. LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said the Palisades Fire along the coast burned thousands of structures. “It is safe to say that the Palisades fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles,” she said.

The number of dead also is expected to rise now that cadaver dogs and search crew are beginning to search the rubble, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Flames from the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills put densely populated neighborhoods on edge Wednesday night. Only a mile away, the streets around the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds were bustling, and onlookers used their phones to record video of the blazing hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said firefighters were able to keep the blaze in check because “we hit it hard and fast and Mother Nature was a little nicer to us today.”

Wind fuels the fires

On Wednesday, hurricane-force winds blew embers, igniting block after block in the coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades and in Altadena, a community near Pasadena.

Thousands of homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed in those blazes — called the Palisades and Eaton fires — and the number is expected to increase. The five deaths recorded so far were from the Eaton Fire near Pasadena.

While those two fires were no longer spreading significantly, both remained at 0% containment, officials said.

Roughly 180,000 people are under evacuation orders, and the fires have consumed about 45 square miles — roughly the size of San Francisco. The Palisades Fire is already the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history.