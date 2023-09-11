 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Fish with funny float gets CT scan

National News

September 11, 2023 - 3:10 PM

DENVER (AP) — A fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time from its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo.

A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility’s on-site hospital for an ultrasound and the CT scan.

The CT scan took place in a machine large enough to fit a 700-pound grizzly bear, so some special accommodations were required, zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said. The approximately seven-inch  fish was sedated, balanced upright on a sponge and had water poured over its gills to keep it alive as the scan took place.

