FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Fred will weaken to depression strength Wednesday as it passes over the mountainous territory of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update.

But it’s expected to regain force over the ocean and remains on a course that could bring it to Florida by the end of the week.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds may reach up to 65 mph by Sunday, keeping it under the 74-mph minimum threshold for a hurricane.