Florida may get early taste of hurricane season

On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center has raised the chances a system that formed in the Gulf of Mexico could grow into a tropical storm or depression.

In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the odds of formation for an area of low pressure with showers and thunderstorms now over the northeastern gulf have increased since Wednesday with better organization overnight.

“Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form over that time span as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico,” NHC forecasters said “However, by this weekend environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southward, likely remaining offshore over the Gulf of Mexico.”