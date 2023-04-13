Florida mops up after floods close airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida began draining streets and otherwise cleaning up Thursday after an unprecedented storm that dumped upward of 2 feet of rain in a matter of hours, causing widespread flooding, closing a key airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers.

Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flooding persisted in parts of the city. Crews worked through the night to attend rescue calls, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, which closed Wednesday evening, said it would not reopen until 5 a.m. Friday because of debris and massive flooding.

Broward County schools canceled classes Thursday, including after-school and extracurricular activities, after water flooded hallways and classrooms at some schools. Service was restored on South Florida’s high-speed commuter rail, Brightline, for a after it briefly shut down Wednesday evening.