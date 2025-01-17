Focus turns to rebuilding Los Angeles neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staggered after one of the most destructive natural disasters in Southern California history, thousands of heartbroken families, burned-out business owners and beleaguered leaders across Los Angeles County are confronting another monumental task: rebuilding what was lost and charting a path forward.

The scale of the effort will be vast — the area scorched by the major fires is equal to three times the size of Manhattan.

Alex Rosewood and nearly her entire family in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles, lost their homes — her father, whom she and her husband were living with, and her aunt, uncle and cousin next door.

Lost were the keepsakes of a lifetime: Rosewood’s grandmother’s playing cards and unfinished quilt. Her wedding photos. Heirlooms from her grandfather, who served in the Navy. All things she wished she could have saved in their frantic flight as smoke turned the sky gray and her cousin’s house began to catch fire.

But Altadena remains home.

“We all plan to rebuild, for sure,” she said.

Firefighters are still battling the two largest fires, which have killed 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures. At the same time, government officials are starting an epic job that will unfold over years: clearing Altadena, Pacific Palisades and other ravaged communities of toxic ash and debris. That will be followed by the rebuilding of homes, restaurants, schools, boutiques, banks and houses of worship — all while finding financing for the work.

Because of the ongoing firefighting battle and the dangerous debris in burned areas, officials said Thursday that residents anxious to see what, if anything, is left of their homes will have to wait for at least another week. The losses range from multimillion-dollar oceanfront mansions to modest homes that once welcomed returning World War II GIs.

Recognizing the health risks in burned areas, the county on Thursday prohibited any cleanup or removal of fire debris until a hazardous materials inspection is completed by government officials. Meanwhile, hillsides have become unstable behind some damaged homes, and a small landslide in Pacific Palisades this week sent debris into the streets.

While talk of rebuilding can be a comfort for those eager for a return to normalcy, much remains unknown.

What will the new neighborhoods look like? Will fire-resistant materials and designs be used? Are more and wider roads needed to allow swifter evacuations and easier access for fire engines during future infernos? An aerial view of hillside homes which burned in the Palisades Fire, near a home which is intact, as wildfires cause damage and loss through the Los Angles region on Jan. 15, 2025, in Malibu, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

In the coveted seaside hills, there always is the impulse to rebuild after fires — it’s happened many times. But there are inevitable questions about whether it’s sensible to keep rebuilding in known high-risk areas, especially in an age of climate change.

“It’s going to be a while before we can get in there and build anything,” said Michael Hricak, an adjunct professor of architecture at the University of Southern California, referring to the dangerous chemicals and rubble left behind.

As for new construction, “it’s not being tougher than Mother Nature. It’s being somewhat respectful of Mother Nature and knowing what the challenges are.”

“Are we just inviting another problem down the road?” Hricak said.