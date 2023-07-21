Ford cuts price on electric version of F-150 truck by up to 17 percent

Ford Motor Co. is slashing prices on the electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup by as much as 17%, as it moves to fend off new competition coming from Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co.

The cuts reverse price hikes Ford implemented over the last year that had raised the starting sticker price on its debut battery-powered truck by 50%.

The F-150 Lightning Pro, the cheapest version of the electric truck, now starts at $49,995. That’s down about $10,000 but still above an original starting price of $39,974 when it went on sale in April 2022.