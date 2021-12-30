 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Foreign nationals face hardship from visa backlog

COVID restrictions and visa requirements created during the Trump administration are making it difficult for spouses of a foreign-national work-visa holder to enter the U.S.

By

National News

December 30, 2021 - 9:07 AM

U.S. Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

A visa processing backlog at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency is making it difficult for spouses of foreign-national work-visa holders to work and provide for their families.

The backlog also threatens the $7.5 billion these residents, many of whom are spouses of tech workers, contribute to the U.S. economy.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, authored a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Mendoza Jaddou asking for help.

Related
June 23, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 17, 2019
October 1, 2018
Most Popular