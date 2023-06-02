 | Fri, Jun 02, 2023
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty

The change was part of a broad Department of Defense initiative, motivated by the 2020 George Floyd protests, to rename military installations that had been named after confederate soldiers.

By

National News

June 2, 2023 - 4:03 PM

The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort Liberty, N.C. The U.S. Army changed Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty as part of a broader initiative to remove Confederate names from bases. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (AP) — Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans said was a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members.

The Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted nationwide after Floyd’s killing by a white police officer, coupled with ongoing efforts to remove Confederate monuments, turned the spotlight on the Army installations. A naming commission created by Congress visited the bases and met with members of the surrounding communities for input.

