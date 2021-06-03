 | Thu, Jun 03, 2021
Free beer: Incentives part of vaccine ‘month of action’

President Joe Biden is pushing to vaccinate at least 70% of adult Americans by Independence Day, offering free beers, baseball tickets, child care and other perks as incentives.

By

National News

June 3, 2021 - 9:17 AM

President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He is pouring new incentives into his administrationâ€™s push to vaccinate at least 70% of adult Americans against COVID-19 by Independence Day. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Cheers to more shots!

President Joe Biden is pouring new incentives into his administration’s push to vaccinate at least 70% of adult Americans against COVID-19 by Independence Day — including offers of free beers, baseball tickets, groceries, child care and a plethora of other pandemic perks.

Biden laid out the latest vaccine freebies on Wednesday as part of what he declared a “month of action” to persuade as many Americans as possible to roll up their sleeves for coronavirus shots ahead of the July 4 holiday.

