Free beer: Incentives part of vaccine ‘month of action’

Cheers to more shots!

President Joe Biden is pouring new incentives into his administration’s push to vaccinate at least 70% of adult Americans against COVID-19 by Independence Day — including offers of free beers, baseball tickets, groceries, child care and a plethora of other pandemic perks.

Biden laid out the latest vaccine freebies on Wednesday as part of what he declared a “month of action” to persuade as many Americans as possible to roll up their sleeves for coronavirus shots ahead of the July 4 holiday.