From sock feats to leapfrog, Guiness crowns record holders

The record books are filled with amazing feats of athleticism and skill. Others try a more obscure approach to garner acclaim.

By

National News

May 27, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Usain Bolt ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds. Dr. Vikas Saini recently put on 10 socks in an official time of 9.23.

Both have the same title: world record holder.

From sock feats to fancy footwork using rolls of toilet paper, records are still being set even with many sports on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guinness World Records receives about 1,000 applications each month from would-be record breakers throughout North America. The company has long been known as the keeper of accomplishments ranging from the fascinating (longest fingernails) to the far-out ( most body piercings ) and of course the “give-it-a-whirl” possibilities (walking on hands, anyone?).

