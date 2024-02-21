 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
Frozen embryo ruling in Alabama brings concerns over IVF

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. The ruling could have sweeping implications for fertility treatment.

February 21, 2024 - 3:48 PM

In this 2018 photo, containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. Photo by AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a decision critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatment in the state.

The decision was issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic. Justices, citing anti-abortion language in the Alabama Constitution, ruled that an 1872 state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child “applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location.”

“Unborn children are ‘children’ … without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics,” Justice Jay Mitchell wrote in Friday’s majority ruling by the all-Republican court.

