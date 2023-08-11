 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail

Judge finds the 31-year-old onetime crypto wiz tampered with witnesses

August 11, 2023 - 3:28 PM

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Bankman-Fried had been released on $250 million bail while awaiting trial on criminal fraud charges over the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange. On Friday, he was sentenced to jail for tampering with witnesses. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sent to jail Friday to await trial after a bail hearing for the fallen cryptocurrency wiz left a judge convinced that he had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered Bankman-Fried’s bail revoked after prosecutors said he’d tried to harass a key witness in his fraud case last month when he showed a journalist her private writings and in January when he reached out to the general counsel for FTX with an encrypted communication.

His lawyers insisted he shouldn’t be jailed for trying to protect his reputation against a barrage of unfavorable news stories.

