 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Garland orders special counsel over Biden documents

The special counsel confluence underscores how a Justice Department that for nearly two centuries has had a mandate of prosecuting without fear or favor has found itself entangled in presidential politics.

National News

January 13, 2023 - 3:27 PM

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In naming a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former Washington office, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations.

If those words sounded familiar, they should.

Garland used identical phrasing in November in appointing a different special counsel for a different politically explosive investigation into different classified documents for a different political figure — the retention of top secret records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

