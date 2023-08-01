 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Georgia nuclear plant begins producing power

Georgia announced Plant Vogtle has begun producing electricity using nuclear components, the first such plant built from scratch in more than 30 years. However, the plant's costs may dissuade other utilities from considering a return to nuclear power.

By

National News

August 1, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Left to right, are units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle, in Burke County near Waynesboro, Georgia, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Unit 3 officially entered commercial service Monday. It makes history as the first nuclear reactor built from scratch in the U.S. in more than three decades. Photo by Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — The first American nuclear reactor to be built from scratch in decades is sending electricity reliably to the grid, but the cost of the Georgia power plant could discourage utilities from pursuing nuclear power as a path to a carbon-free future.

Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now in commercial operation, seven years late and $17 billion over budget.

At its full output of 1,100 megawatts of electricity, Unit 3 can power 500,000 homes and businesses. A number of other utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are receiving the electricity, in addition to the 2.7 million customers of Southern Co. subsidiary Georgia Power.

Related
November 17, 2021
April 5, 2011
March 15, 2011
February 1, 2010
Most Popular