Get ready for hurricane season to heat up again

Three systems formed this week that caught the attention of hurricane watchers.

By

National News

July 8, 2020 - 9:58 AM

The City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida reinstated beach closures for the Fourth of July weekend due to COVID-19. In defiance of the closure, a group of protesters stormed the beach on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — From the earliest outlooks of 2020, experts have warned of a busy hurricane season. But after starting with a bang, the Atlantic went quiet.

Things are changing with the disappearance of a hurricane-suppressing layer of Saharan dust and hot, dry air that put parts of the tropics to sleep.

This week saw three systems form that caught the attention of hurricane watchers.

