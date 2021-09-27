 | Mon, Sep 27, 2021
Hurricane Sam remains a category 4

So far, the 2021 hurricane season is the third most active behind 2020's record year and 2005. Sam is the seventh hurricane to form so far.

September 27, 2021 - 10:58 AM

(National Hurricane Center/TNS)

Hurricane Sam continued dancing Monday morning as a powerful category 4 storm and seems to have partners joining it on the Atlantic basin dance floor in the forms of three other disturbances.

The seventh hurricane of the year has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is crawling northwest at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre’s 5 a.m. update. Sam’s reach is relatively small, with its hurricane-force winds reaching 30 miles from its core and its tropical-storm-force winds extending 105 miles. Sam is 880 miles east-southeast from the northern Leeward Islands. The storm is forecast to decrease in forwarding speed over the next day.

It is still unclear whether Sam will affect Florida or any part of the United States.

