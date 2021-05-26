 | Wed, May 26, 2021
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer

Republicans revived negotiations of President Biden's plan, suggesting it would be funded with COVID-19 relief money. Biden had dropped his opening bid from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion, and Republicans increased their offer from $568 billion to $1 trillion. But many areas of disagreement remain.

National News

May 26, 2021 - 9:26 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans revived negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan, preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal.

The Republicans said Tuesday they would disclose details of the new offer by Thursday, sounding upbeat after both sides had panned other offers.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki declined to address the new plan but said: “We expect this week to be a week of progress.”

