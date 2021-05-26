Half of US adults fully vaccinated

Half of all adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Tuesday, marking another milestone in the country’s pandemic recovery.

All told, nearly 159 million people in the U.S. who are 18 years or older have been administered at least one dose, and more than 129 million are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden set a goal earlier this month of getting 70% of adults to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the July Fourth holiday.