 | Wed, May 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Half of US adults fully vaccinated

Nearly 159 million adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 129 million are fully vaccinated. President Joe Biden set a goal of 70% by July Fourth, and health officials expect to achieve it.

By

National News

May 26, 2021 - 9:37 AM

Half of all adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Tuesday, marking another milestone in the country’s pandemic recovery.

All told, nearly 159 million people in the U.S. who are 18 years or older have been administered at least one dose, and more than 129 million are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden set a goal earlier this month of getting 70% of adults to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the July Fourth holiday.

Related
April 6, 2021
March 12, 2021
February 24, 2021
December 23, 2020
Most Popular