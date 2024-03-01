Health officials drop 5-day COVID-19 isolation; suggest boosters for those over 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to stay in isolation for five days and older U.S. adults should roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 shot, even if they got a booster in the fall, U.S. health officials announced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its longstanding guidance, saying that people can return to work or regular activities if their symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since they’ve had a fever.

Americans 65 and older should get another dose of the updated vaccine that became available in September — if at least four months has passed since their last shot.