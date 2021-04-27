 | Tue, Apr 27, 2021
High Court to rule on open carry

The US Supreme Court agreed to hear a major gun-rights claim and decide if the Second Amendment allows the right to carry a loaded handgun in public.

April 27, 2021 - 10:01 AM

A tree blooms around a barbed wire fence behind US Supreme Court Building on March 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Mihoko Owada/Sipa USA/TNS)

WASHINGTON —  The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a major gun-rights claim and decide whether the Second Amendment gives law-abiding individuals a right to carry a loaded handgun when they leave home, regardless of local restrictions.

At issue are laws in California, New York and six other states that strictly limit “concealed carry” permits to those who can show they have a “special need” or “good cause” to be armed. In Los Angeles, New York and other cities, these permits are rarely granted.

“The time has come for this court to… reaffirm the citizens’ fundamental right to carry a handgun for self-defense,” Washington attorney Paul D. Clement said in his appeal on behalf of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.

