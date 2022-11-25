 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade

The streets of New York were packed for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Colorful, high-flying balloons floated down the streets for the annual tradition, which date back a century.

National News

November 25, 2022 - 12:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual tradition, which dates back nearly a century, packed streets as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square.

Children balanced atop metal barricades and hung from scaffolding to watch the balloons amid mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze.

