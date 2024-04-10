 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Higher gas, rents keep US inflation elevated

Consumer inflation remained high last month. The Federal Reserve is likely to give pause as it considers what to do about interest rate cuts this year.

By

National News

April 10, 2024 - 2:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer inflation remained persistently high last month, boosted by gas, rents, auto insurance and other items, the government said Wednesday in a report that will likely give pause to the Federal Reserve as it considers how often — or even whether — to cut interest rates this year.

Prices outside the volatile food and energy categories rose 0.4% from February to March, the same accelerated pace as in the previous month. Measured from a year earlier, these core prices are up 3.8%, unchanged from the year-over-year rise in February. The Fed closely tracks core prices because they tend to provide a good read of where inflation is headed.

Wednesday’s figures represent a disappointment for the White House. Republican critics of President Joe Biden have sough to pin the blame for high prices on the president and use it as a cudgel to derail his re-election bid. Polls show that despite a healthy job market, a near-record-high stock market and a decline inflation from its peak, many Americans blame Biden for high prices.

Related
March 11, 2022
January 13, 2022
December 10, 2021
October 13, 2021
Most Popular