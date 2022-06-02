 | Fri, Jun 03, 2022
House panel takes up gun bill after shootings

The Democratic legislation, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, was quickly added to the legislative docket after last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

June 2, 2022 - 3:21 PM

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). (Jose Luis Magana/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is swiftly working to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by 18-year-old assailants who used semi-automatic rifles to kill 31 people, including 19 children.

Debate on the legislation came as the the White House announced that President Joe Biden would give a prime-time speak about the shootings and his plans to press Congress “to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”

Partisan positions were clear at a Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday on legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.

