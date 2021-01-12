Menu Search Log in

House speeding to impeach Trump

House expects to vote on plan to ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. He's not expected to do that, so the House likely will vote on impeachment Wednesday. Some Republicans join efforts asking Trump to resign.

January 12, 2021 - 10:03 AM

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill, nearly a week after a pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breached the security of the nation's capitol while Congress voted to certify the 2020 Election Results on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Poised to impeach, the House sped ahead with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an extraordinary effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.

Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — after the deadly Capitol riot in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday. 

At the same time, the FBI warned ominously Monday of potential armed protests in Washington and many states  by Trump loyalists ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20. In a dark foreshadowing, the Washington Monument was closed to the public amid the threats of disruption. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf abruptly resigned.

