House tightens noose on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine.

The U.S. has already taken steps to shut off the importation of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The vote on Thursday sets the stage for making it more expensive to import certain steel, aluminum and plywood items, among other goods.

The House vote was 424-8. The eight Republicans who voted against the measure were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.