 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

House tightens noose on Russia

U.S. House members voted 424-8 to suspend trade relations with Russia and Belarus because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The vote is part of increasing sanctions against Russia.

By

National News

March 18, 2022 - 4:12 PM

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz were two Republicans that voted against increasing sanctions on Russia. (File photo by Cindy Yamanaka, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine.

The U.S. has already taken steps to shut off the importation of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The vote on Thursday sets the stage for making it more expensive to import certain steel, aluminum and plywood items, among other goods.

The House vote was 424-8. The eight Republicans who voted against the measure were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin, and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

Related
February 22, 2022
February 6, 2020
December 13, 2019
December 10, 2019
Most Popular