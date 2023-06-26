How to start paying back your student loans

NEW YORK (AP) — A three-year pause on federal student loan payments will soon end regardless of how the Supreme Court rules this week on a White House plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt.

The conservative-leaning court seems poised to strike down President Joe Biden’s plan, which would erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000. He also wants to cancel an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college.

Payments that were paused because of COVID will resume in the fall no matter what, but an estimated 43 million borrowers could see their balances decreased or erased altogether if the court decides the plan can go ahead.