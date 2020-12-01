Menu Search Log in

Hunter, mistaken for deer, is shot and killed

Hunter fired at what he thought was a deer in northern Minnesota, and killed another hunter who was not wearing high-visibility clothing.

By

National News

December 1, 2020 - 9:43 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — A hunter fired at what he thought was a deer in northern Minnesota and killed another hunter who was not wearing blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing, authorities said Monday.

The shooting involving the two men who were not hunting together occurred as dusk settled Wednesday near Puposky, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji.

Related
May 15, 2020
October 1, 2019
December 2, 2016
December 27, 2011
Trending