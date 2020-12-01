Hunter, mistaken for deer, is shot and killed

MINNEAPOLIS — A hunter fired at what he thought was a deer in northern Minnesota and killed another hunter who was not wearing blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing, authorities said Monday.
The shooting involving the two men who were not hunting together occurred as dusk settled Wednesday near Puposky, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s said.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji.
