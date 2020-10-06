Hurricane Delta now Category 2

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds today on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then grow to a potentially catastrophic Category 4 on approach to the U.S. Gulf coast this week.

Cuba’s westernmost province and the Cayman Islands were under tropical storm warnings on Tuesday as Delta shifted west. The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected tonight and landfall early Wednesday.

From Tulum to Cozumel, tourism-dependent communities still being soaked Tuesday by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma could bear the brunt of the storm.