 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Hurricane Idalia packs a wallop with 135 mph winds

The high winds downed trees and shredded signs along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning.

August 30, 2023 - 2:24 PM

A man and woman kayak past an abandoned vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena Avenue in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Photo by (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via Zuma Press Wire/TNS)

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummeling.

More than 330,000 customers in Florida and Georgia were without electricity while rushing water covered streets near the coast. As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.

“We have multiple trees down, debris in the roads, do not come,” posted the fire and rescue department on the island of Cedar Key, where a tide gauge measured the storm surge at 6.8 feet — enough to submerge most of the downtown. “We have propane tanks blowing up all over the island.”

