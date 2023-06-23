 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
I-95 to reopen less than two weeks after collapse

Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge.

June 23, 2023 - 4:09 PM

An excavator removes debris from fallen I-95 bridge at the collapse site. Photo by Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Interstate 95 was set to reopen Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia, a quicker-than-expected rebuild to get traffic flowing again on a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. Crews worked around the clock and were poised to finish ahead of schedule. The interstate was scheduled to reopen at noon, according to the governor’s office.

“This was a moment of civic pride for Philly and Pennsylvania. We all came together and we proved that we could do big things again in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said Friday at a news conference at the site.

