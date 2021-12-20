 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
Inflation squeezes holiday budgets for low-income shoppers

Low-income shoppers are struggling to afford gifts this holiday season, even as retailers forecast record-breaking sales.

NEW YORK (AP) — Emarilis Velazquez is paying higher prices on everything from food to clothing.

Her monthly grocery bill has ballooned from $650 to almost $850 in recent months. To save money, she looks for less expensive cuts of meat and has switched to a cheaper detergent. She also clips coupons and shops for her kids’ clothing at thrift stores insted of Children’s Place.

For the holidays, she’s scaling back on gifts. She plans to spend $600 on her three young children instead of $1,000, and she won’t be buying any gifts for relatives.

