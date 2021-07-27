 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
Jan. 6 riot investigation: Police to detail violence

Law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol insurrection will testify during the new House panel investigation that starts today.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump clash with police and security forces as people storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Brent Stirton/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection today with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building — an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.

The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality. They were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants. They were called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons as the mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“We’re going to tell this story from the beginning,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who sits on the new House panel that is investigating the attack. “The moral center of gravity is these officers who put their lives on the line for us.”

