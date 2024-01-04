 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Jewish protesters disrupt first day of California session

Hundreds of protesters interrupted the first day of California's legislative session, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

January 4, 2024 - 2:02 PM

Assembly members Heath Flora, R-Modesto, left, and Josh Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, right, leave the Assembly chambers as protesters call for a cease-fire in Gaza disrupting the first day of the California legislative session in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday. Photo by (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war interrupted the first day of California’s legislative session on Wednesday, forcing the state Assembly to adjourn moments after convening.

Lawmakers had just listened to the opening prayer and said the Pledge of Allegiance when protesters wearing matching black t-shirts stood from their seats and started singing “Cease-fire now” and “Let Gaza live.”

A few people unfurled banners from the chamber’s gallery that read: “Jews say never again for anyone.”

