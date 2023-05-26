 | Fri, May 26, 2023
Judge halts S.C.’s new abortion law

The state Supreme Court decided in a 3-2 ruling that the 2021 law violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

By

National News

May 26, 2023 - 4:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge put South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy on hold Friday until the state Supreme Court can review the measure, giving providers a temporary reprieve in a region that has enacted strict limits on the procedure.

The ruling by Judge Clifton Newman came just about 24 hours after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill. The decision means South Carolina reverts back to a ban at about 20 weeks after fertilization.

The law passed Tuesday by the General Assembly is similar to a ban on abortion once cardiac activity can be detected that lawmakers passed in 2021.

