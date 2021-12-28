 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Judge reconsiders 110-year sentence

A Colorado judge is reconsidering a 110-year sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver whose truck caused an explosive crash that killed four people in Denver. The sentence has drawn outrage from truckers across the country.

December 28, 2021 - 9:21 AM

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Monday was set to consider a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a trucker for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver.

The sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, has drawn outrage from around the country and among truck drivers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. In addition to the prosecution’s request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Last week, District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement she would seek a sentence of 20 to 30 years in the 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver, noting that it was not an accident.

