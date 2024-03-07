Justice Department beefs up focus on AI enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is stepping up its focus on artificial intelligence, with officials warning Thursday that companies and people who deliberately misuse the technology to advance a white-collar crime like price fixing, fraud or market manipulation will be at risk for a harsher sentence.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the Justice Department will take into account how well a company is managing the risks of AI technology each time it assesses a corporate compliance program. Such a program is a set of policies and procedures designed to detect misconduct and to ensure that executives and employees are following the law.

The comments from the Justice Department’s No. 2 leader underscore the extent to which law enforcement officials are concerned about how the rapidly developing technology could be exploited, by foreign adversaries or by corporate criminals, to harm the U.S. The remarks were designed to put business leaders on notice of a legal responsibility to mitigate the risk of advancements in AI.