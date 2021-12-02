 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits

Six of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices indicated this week they're willingness to let stand a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Some also indicated doing away altogether with the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling.

By

National News

December 2, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Pro-life and pro-abortion rights protesters rally outside as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in "Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices, hearing the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, have indicated they will uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The conservative majority on the nine-member court on Wednesday signaled it would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

With hundreds of  demonstrators outside chanting for and against, the justices led arguments that could decide the fate of the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. 

