Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices, hearing the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, have indicated they will uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The conservative majority on the nine-member court on Wednesday signaled it would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

With hundreds of demonstrators outside chanting for and against, the justices led arguments that could decide the fate of the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.