KENOSHA, WIS. — Kyle Rittenhouse broke down sobbing Wednesday as he testified at his murder trial, telling the jurors he felt trapped in the moments before he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum.

“I was cornered,” he said, before starting to cry.

Rittenhouse, 18, became so emotional at that point, he could not form complete sentences. The judge called a 10-minute break to allow him to compose himself.