Lawmakers frustrated by skirmish over 5G

There has been a debate over the use of 5G wireless technology near airports. the FAA and FCC had a disconnect that was at the center of the debate.

February 4, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Infrastructure includes the upkeep of airports.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on Thursday sharply criticized the process leading up to the deployment of 5G wireless technology around airports last month, repeatedly questioning how the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission had such a disconnect.

“There’s no excuse for us to be in this situation,” Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said at a hearing of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation. “It’s embarrassing. … It’s ridiculous and inexcusable.”

Committee Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., similarly criticized the “extraordinary lack of communication and coordination between the FCC and the FAA” leading up to the deployment of 5G near airports.

