Lawmakers in lockdown test positive for virus

A second Democratic lawmaker who was in lockdown and exposed to COVID-19 has now tested positive, and blasts Republicans who refuse to wear a mask.

January 12, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, looks on during an Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC July 29, 2020. Jayapal tested positive for coronavirus this week, after being in lockdown with Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks. (Graeme Jennings/pool/AFP/via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second Democratic member of the House who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s violent siege at the U.S. Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she has tested positive and criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them during the lockdown.

“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,” Jayapal said. “Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic.”

