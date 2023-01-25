 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
Lawyer: Admins were warned 3 times the day boy shot teacher

She said that Zwerner first went to an administrator at around 11:15 a.m. on the day of the shooting and said the boy had threatened to beat up another child, but no action was taken.

January 25, 2023 - 5:30 PM

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher on Jan. 6, 2023, students and their families were invited to an open house at the school Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration “was paralyzed by apathy” and didn’t call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher’s lawyer said Wednesday.

Diane Toscano, an attorney for Abigail Zwerner, said during a news conference that she has notified the school board in Newport News that the 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School plans to sue the school district over the Jan. 6 shooting, which left Zwerner with serious injuries.

“On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times — three times — school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered,” Toscano said.

