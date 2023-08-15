 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Mother of 6-year-old school shooter pleads guilty

The mother of a 6-year-old first-grader who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom has pleaded guilty to a felony child neglect charge. The teacher survived the shooting.

National News

August 15, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Deja Nicole Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, is escorted out by her grandfather, Calvin Taylor, following her arraignment at the Newport News Circuit Court on Friday, April 14, 2023. Photo by Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm against Deja Taylor. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors said they will not seek seek a sentence that is longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison. A judge will have full discretion and will ultimately decide the length of Taylor’s sentence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Taylor was charged in April with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing of a firearm.

